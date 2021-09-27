Arrest warrant issued in shooting at Wawa in Plymouth Township, Pa.

Police say 26-year-old Kyeem Sheirron Whitt of Norristown has been charged with attempted murder in the case. He remains on the loose.
According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, numerous shots were fired during an incident around 3:29 a.m. Sunday at the Wawa located at 1300 East Ridge Pike.
Two people were hit by gunfire.
Sources told Action News a group of young women, either in their teens or in their early 20s, started a fight in the parking lot which led to the shooting.
"I heard gunshots. I looked out my window and I seen cops and an ambulance flying over here. So I stayed in the house with my kids and my wife and made sure everybody at my house was OK," said Plymouth Township resident Stephen Cornog, who lives across the street from the Wawa.
Sources said a couple in their mid-40s was struck by gunfire.
Police have not confirmed the details, but say the two victims were located inside the store. Both were treated at the scene by officers and medics.
They were then taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cornog says when he heard the shots he was scared for his family's safety.
"I didn't know if there was gonna be a crossfire and my house gets shot, you know? Things happen. I see people get shot all the time," Cornog said.
Bullets shattered glass windows. There were so many bullet casings in the Wawa parking lot, police used coffee cups to mark them on the ground.
By 9 a.m. Sunday, the store was back open.
"It's just guns. You hear guns all the time. There's not a day that goes by that you don't hear some kind of shooting or someone brandishing a gun and stuff like that. It's too much," said Cory Appleton, who lives in Norristown.
"I just think it's ridiculous. It's crazy how the world's going right now," said resident Maranda Walski, who also lives nearby.
Investigators are still determining whether there was any relationship between the victims and the suspect prior to the incident.
"I'm a little nervous for the neighborhood now because there are kids that live across there. There are kids over there. There are kids everywhere," said Cornog.
The Plymouth Township Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and the Whitemarsh, Conshohocken and Norristown police departments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-279-1901 or by email at tips@plymouthtownship.org.
Police say this an active and ongoing investigation.