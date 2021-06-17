Wawa opening 'Stadium Store,' first Philly location to offer beer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10771616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was a celebration in Upper Darby for four things: a new Wawa, a spicy cheesesteak, a hit TV show and Delaware County itself.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians are gaining another spot to grab a coffee and even a beer.A massive Wawa near the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex will open its doors Thursday morning.The "Stadium Store," located on Penrose Avenue at the Platt Bridge, will be the first Wawa in the city to offer beer, joining five others in Pennsylvania.It will also offer curbside pickup, a new dinner menu and a gas station.The opening festivities will be in collaboration with Philadelphia's bid to be a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026.Alejandro Bedoya, captain of the Philadelphia Union and Honorary Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, will offer a first cup of coffee toast.Wawa will also unveil a digital billboard in support of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.In addition, officials will preview an interactive soccer exhibit which will open at the Independence Visitors Center as part of the 2021 Wawa Welcome America Festival.