Storm causes tree to topple onto cars, wires in South Philadelphia

The dense snow and ice from Wednesday's winter storm was enough to topple a tree onto cars and wires along the 2200 block of Catherine Street.
"It was just a loud bang. It sounded like lightning and thunder. Then at 2 a.m., that's when police knocked on the door and we woke up and saw this mess," one resident said.
RELATED: Philadelphia nor'easter disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
It just missed his car. But not all of the parallel parked vehicles got out unscathed.
A black Prius bore the brunt of the tree trunk's destruction.
Thankfully, the tree didn't knock out power lines though crews will need to shut off electricity to repair and replace damaged wires.
RELATED: Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
It was a different sound later in the morning - a symphony of shovels and scrapers. The sounds of a productive morning spent digging out.
Chopper 6 was above I-95 South as about ten plow trucks were out clearing the highway.
Many South Philadelphia streets were still covered by the afternoon in wet precipitation that's since turned to ice.
There was blacktop on Broad Street, but there was not much to be found on smaller roads.
VIEW MORE: Shoveling and sledding in Allentown, Pa.