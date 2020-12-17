Storm causes tree to topple onto cars, wires in South Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8846684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shipping companies face the vaccine distribution, record number of packages, and the nor'easter.(Good Morning America, Tuesday, Dec. 15)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a busy Thursday morning for PECO crews in South Philadelphia.The dense snow and ice from Wednesday's winter storm was enough to topple a tree onto cars and wires along the 2200 block of Catherine Street."It was just a loud bang. It sounded like lightning and thunder. Then at 2 a.m., that's when police knocked on the door and we woke up and saw this mess," one resident said.It just missed his car. But not all of the parallel parked vehicles got out unscathed.A black Prius bore the brunt of the tree trunk's destruction.Thankfully, the tree didn't knock out power lines though crews will need to shut off electricity to repair and replace damaged wires.It was a different sound later in the morning - a symphony of shovels and scrapers. The sounds of a productive morning spent digging out.Chopper 6 was above I-95 South as about ten plow trucks were out clearing the highway.Many South Philadelphia streets were still covered by the afternoon in wet precipitation that's since turned to ice.There was blacktop on Broad Street, but there was not much to be found on smaller roads.