weather

Storm causes tree to topple onto cars, wires in South Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a busy Thursday morning for PECO crews in South Philadelphia.

The dense snow and ice from Wednesday's winter storm was enough to topple a tree onto cars and wires along the 2200 block of Catherine Street.

"It was just a loud bang. It sounded like lightning and thunder. Then at 2 a.m., that's when police knocked on the door and we woke up and saw this mess," one resident said.

RELATED: Philadelphia nor'easter disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
EMBED More News Videos

Shipping companies face the vaccine distribution, record number of packages, and the nor'easter.(Good Morning America, Tuesday, Dec. 15)



It just missed his car. But not all of the parallel parked vehicles got out unscathed.

A black Prius bore the brunt of the tree trunk's destruction.

Thankfully, the tree didn't knock out power lines though crews will need to shut off electricity to repair and replace damaged wires.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Snowfall blankets the Delaware Valley during Nor'easter



It was a different sound later in the morning - a symphony of shovels and scrapers. The sounds of a productive morning spent digging out.

Chopper 6 was above I-95 South as about ten plow trucks were out clearing the highway.

Many South Philadelphia streets were still covered by the afternoon in wet precipitation that's since turned to ice.

There was blacktop on Broad Street, but there was not much to be found on smaller roads.

VIEW MORE: Shoveling and sledding in Allentown, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors are helping neighors clean up after the storm as kids have some fun in Allentown, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiawinter stormsnowweathertree fall
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
Philly storm disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers during storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly storm disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers during storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, plenty of snow to shovel
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Show More
Cleanup begins as snow and ice fall in Bucks County
Over 100 calls for service during height of storm in Delco
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News