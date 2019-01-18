Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Before this weekend's winter storm hits the region, Governor Tom Wolf has signed a state of emergency declaration for Pennsylvania.
A commercial vehicle ban will be in place between 12 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday on all interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, except for Interstate 95 in southeastern Pennsylvania to allow snow plow crews to have a clearer route.
The ban will also be imposed on the U.S. 22 expressway in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Route 33 expressway in Northampton and Monroe counties.
State officials urge motorists to use caution during the storm, postpone travel if possible, reduce speeds and be aware of the potential for rapidly changing weather and roadway conditions.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on the interstates and expressways as the storm progresses.
Anticipating the storm's severity, Amtrak has already cancelled the cross-state Pennsylvanian passenger train for Sunday and has cancelled six trains Sunday on the Keystone Line between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
The governor's emergency declaration authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to cope with the magnitude and severity of the storm's impacts.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps