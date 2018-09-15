JERSEY SHORE

Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends

Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends.

SEA ISLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Saturday night, plenty of people took their time on the beach. The heavy surf advisory ended Friday, but rip currents are still an issue.

On Sea Isle City beaches Saturday night, people are still enjoying the last weekends of summer and this weekend many are relieved that we dodged a major impact from Florence.

But the water along the Jersey Shore coast is showing the effects of the nasty storm.

"When we first came, I didn't know if it's the tide change, or wind or what. But it was really strong this morning, and now it's definitely died down," said Shari Bradford of Millville, New Jersey.

The red flag was up on the lifeguard stand in Strathmere, warning swimmers that the surf is high and the currents are dangerous.

Bob Greenawalt helped to save someone from the water last year and knows the power of rip currents.

"Because of that, I know how to swim across them to get out of it, but when I was saving him I completely forgot about that," he said.

It was a calmer Saturday than the past two days, where along the New Jersey coast, ocean waves were five to eight feet high.

Still, even though the sun is out and feels like the perfect beach day, officials warn the hurricane swells are powerful and dangerous.

Lifeguards are still on many New Jersey beaches through this weekend. Most are telling people to stay on land.

