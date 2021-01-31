Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area ahead of winter storm

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

PHILADELPHIA

PENNSYLVANIA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9210636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flashlights, a windshield scraper and a blanket are some of the items you need in your car for winter driving.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6701576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys are announcing snow emergencies, closures and other changes you need to be aware of.The following are announcements that have been sent to Action News.This list will be updated as more announcements arrive.Get the latest school closings and delays atArchdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday.Abington Township has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner.Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 12 p.m. may be towed and/or ticketed. Residents are also reminded to please clear your sidewalks of ice and snow within 24 hours of the end of the storm. If you have a fire hydrant on or near your property, please clear that as well.Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo has declared a snow emergency for Bensalem Township. Please avoid any non-essential travel and remove your vehicles from the street so township snow plows can clear the snow in a timely manner.Buckingham Township Snow Removal Ordinance 2003-07 states "street parking is prohibited during a winter storm or during the 12-hour period following the cessation of precipitation or any other period when snow removal or plowing is being conducted." All vehicles MUST be removed from Township roads. Do not blow or shovel snow onto Township roads. Also, make sure fire hydrants near your home are cleared of snow.Haverford Township has declared a Snow Emergency beginning at 12:00 noon on January 31, 2021 and ending at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 2nd, unless otherwise modified by the Township. This declaration is authorized by 175-58 the General Laws of Haverford Township and will assist in snow removal and the safe passage of emergency vehicles.No Christmas trees will be collected on Monday and no trash will be collected on Tuesday. If your trash is normally collected on Tuesdays, please hold it until your next regularly scheduled collection day (Thursday).During a snow emergency, the following activities are unlawful in Haverford Township:*Parking a motor vehicle or allowing a motor vehicle to remain parked on any Snow Emergency Route (see attached for a list of Snow Emergency Routes in Haverford Township); or*Driving any vehicle on a Snow Emergency Route unless the vehicle is equipped with snow tires, chains, or other suitable traction devices; or*Driving any vehicle that becomes stuck on any Snow Emergency Route during a Snow Emergency due to the failure to equip that vehicle with snow tires, chains, or other suitable traction devices.The Lower Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors has declared a Snow Emergency effective Sunday, January 31, 2021 starting at 12:00 pm and be in effect until Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm.Off-Street Parking is required in accordance with Section 460.03 of the Township Code.Lower Makefield Township has issued a Snow Emergency effective 11:00PM Sunday, January 31, 2021 until further notice. The Emergency Operations Center will be in effect at 7AM, Monday, February 1, 2021.Anyone with true emergencies should call 911. All other issues, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055.During the Snow Emergency, motorists should remain off the roadways and no vehicles will be parked on major highways or township roads. Residents should use caution if they must travel and clear snow from doorways of residences in the event of an emergency. In the event of power outages, the township will notify residents on locations of warming stations, comfort stations, and shelters.A snow emergency has been declared for Lower Providence Township from 12:00 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 subject to change.Residents are reminded of the following restrictions that are in place under the snow emergency declaration:-Parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street unless there is no off-street parking available at or within 300 feet of the property.-All vehicles should have chains or all-weather tires.-Any vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving or left unattended upon any street or road may be removed or towed by the Police Department.-Blowing or shoveling snow into the street is prohibited.Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County, Pa has declared a snow emergency from noon Sunday, Jan 31st until midnight on Tuesday, February 2ndThe Mayor of New Britain has declared a snow emergency from Sunday, January 31st at 6:00PM to Tuesday, February 2nd at 8:00PM. Vehicles are not to be parked on the side of the road at this time to allow for snow plowing. The Borough Offices will be physically closed on Monday, February 1st, but Borough staff will be returning calls and answering emails.Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021 until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.Under this emergency, "It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of one (1) inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway." Dependent upon conditions, this snow emergency may be extended.Effective 12:00 P.M. Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 through 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 a 'Snow Emergency' is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed.The riding of bicycles is banned within the Borough during this snow emergency. This will protect both bicyclists and drivers.The Mayor of Penndel borough has declared a snow emergency for the upcoming snowstorm. Please remove all vehicles from streets by 4:00pm Sunday Jan. 31st to allow plows to remove snow. Non-removal of vehicles will result in being ticketed and/or towed. Please clear sidewalks within 12 hours after snow ceases to fall.The Mayor of Royersford Borough has declared a Snow Emergency for the Borough of Royersford. This snow emergency is in effect Sunday January 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm. A notification will be made after the emergency is terminated.*All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes. Snow Emergency Routes are as follows in the borough of Royersford:*5th Ave from the Limerick township line to Green Street, no parking on the west side (odd numbered side)*Main Street from 10th Avenue to Lewis Road, no parking on either side of the street (both sides of the street)*Main Street from 2nd Ave to Lewis Road, no parking on the south side of the street (even numbered side)*2nd Avenue from Main Street to the Borough line, no parking on the west side (odd numbered side)*Walnut Street from Lewis Road to Borough line, no parking on the south side (even numbered side)*Washington Street from 2nd Avenue to Lewis Road, no parking on the south side (even numbered side)*Summer Street from N. 4th Avenue to N. 3rd Avenue, no parking on the entire street (both sides of the street)Solebury Twp has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. Sunday 01/31/21 until 12 p.m. Tuesday 02/02/21.