Shots fired during road rage incident on I-476 ramp in West Conshohocken, Pa.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are looking for the driver who opened fire on another motorist during a road rage incident on an Interstate 476 ramp in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from Matsonford Road to I-476 northbound.

The victim, a 57-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, told police he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a white Chevy Impala.

As he was exiting the highway, the victim told police the Impala driver pulled out a gun and fired three shots into the passenger's side of his vehicle.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

A witness said the suspect's Impala had tinted windows and a Pennsylvania license plate.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 35 and 40 years old. He was described as "portly" with short hair and age spots on his face.

The Impala was last seen heading westbound on I-76.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.