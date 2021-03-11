21-year-old shot while driving, crashes in fatal West Oak Lane shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block Easton Road.Police said the victim was shot in the chest, but managed to drive a couple blocks before crashing into three parked cars.He was found slumped in the driver seat of the car where he was pronounced dead.Police found 33 shell casings at the shooting scene. They believe three different guns were used.Police are searching area surveillance cameras to help lead them to the shooters.