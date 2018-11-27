Police, politicians and residents came together looking for answers after Sunday's tripple shooting at 60th and Ludlow streets left two teens and an 8-year-old boy injured."That's the emotion- everybody is pissed off, they're mad, they're sad, they don't know how to deal with the things that are going on," said Saletia Stokes of West Philadelphia.According to investigators, 25 shots were fired by two gunmen.Detectives on the case said they believe the suspect was driving a black Ford Edge with tinted windows."People know. That car is owned by someone in that community," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "We know there's a situation between two groups of people that goes back to nothing but fights in the high school in the area."City leaders beseeched residents to get involved on their block, including sign-ups for a newly-formed tenants association where the shooting occurred."If those gates had been locked on Sunday, nobody could have chased those kids with guns," said State Representative Joanna McClinton. "They wouldn't have been able to access it."------