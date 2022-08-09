20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured

Police say arriving officers found one victim inside an apartment.

Evidence of the crime scene stretched for an entire city block.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:54 p.m. Monday at 60th and Chestnut streets.

Police responded to reports of a shooting.

Police say arriving officers found one victim inside an apartment.

A second victim was located nearby on the sidewalk.

Police have not released the victims' conditions, or said if there are any leads on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.