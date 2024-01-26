West Philadelphia hit-and-run victim dies weeks after being struck by vehicle while crossing road

Police say 47-year-old Nicholas Masci was crossing 52nd Street at Jefferson Street on December 27, when a dark-colored sedan crashed into him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man critically injured in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia last month has died.

Police say 47-year-old Nicholas Masci was crossing 52nd Street at Jefferson Street around 12:30 a.m. on December 27 when a dark-colored sedan crashed into him.

Surveillance video shows the driver got out of the car to check on the victim lying in the street but was not on the scene when officers arrived to help.

After the incident, residents in the area told Action News that 52nd Street and Jefferson Avenue are beyond dangerous for drivers.

"A lot of people don't obey the lights and they go wherever," said Charlene Wilson from West Philadelphia.

People also say the callous behavior shown by the driver in this incident is not uncommon.

"If you are in Philly, you better watch your back because that's what happens. It's the city, so be prepared for anything," one person said.

The driver and vehicle have not been found. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call police.