fatal shooting

18-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia

Investigators found 21 shell casings at the shooting scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened in the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.


Arriving officers discovered a shooting scene in a parking lot but there was no victim.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, witnesses told officers that a shooting victim was driven away in a private vehicle.

Police were soon notified that a teenager had been dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The private vehicle left the hospital before police arrived, Small said.


Investigators found 21 shell casings at the shooting scene.

Small said three separate caliber semi-automatic guns were fired in the parking lot.

The 18-year-old victim lived three blocks from the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Small said investigators hope surveillance cameras found in the area recorded video that will lead them to the shooter or shooters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicideteenagers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen victim identified in Overbrook fatal shooting
2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police
DA confirms suspect fatally shot Pa. officer before being killed
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
TOP STORIES
Digging into Brooklyn subway shooter's lengthy criminal history
Shocking video: Nursing aide seen slapping 92-year-old patient
What police allegedly found inside NYC suspect's Philly apartment
Plan ahead: Parking garages are already full at PHL
AccuWeather: Tracking a line of thunderstorms Thursday
Muslim student claims teachers, students made hurtful religion remarks
New collaboration aims to deter crime near Center City District
Show More
Camelback Resort offers numerous indoor, outdoor attractions
Fire company will disband after racist remarks caught on video
Philly Alzheimer's disease patient involved in groundbreaking trial
Jury begins deliberations in Kenyatta Johnson's bribery trial
Vehicles go up in flames at Philly warehouse | See the video
More TOP STORIES News