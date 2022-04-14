18-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.It happened in the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.Arriving officers discovered a shooting scene in a parking lot but there was no victim.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, witnesses told officers that a shooting victim was driven away in a private vehicle.Police were soon notified that a teenager had been dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.The private vehicle left the hospital before police arrived, Small said.Investigators found 21 shell casings at the shooting scene.Small said three separate caliber semi-automatic guns were fired in the parking lot.The 18-year-old victim lived three blocks from the scene, according to police.No arrests have been made.Small said investigators hope surveillance cameras found in the area recorded video that will lead them to the shooter or shooters.