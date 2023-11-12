Double shooting in West Poplar leaves 2 people hospitalized

Police are now going through surveillance footage.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting investigation is underway in the West Poplar section of the city.

Police responded to a party venue on North Marshall Street, where a 24-year-old had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital.

Moments later, a 25-year-old victim arrived at the same hospital with a similar injury, claiming to have been shot at the same location.

Both victims are in stable condition.

No arrests so far, and no weapon has been recovered.

Police are now going through surveillance footage.