White Dog Cafe's 4th annual Dining out for the Dogs fundraiser set for Aug. 16

The event will take place at the three suburban locations of White Dog Café; Havertown, Glen Mills and Wayne.
They will be featuring a flight of chef-inspired hot dogs. With each purchase, the money will be donated to Alpha Bravo Canine, which trains dogs for armed service veterans.
There will be an auction to have a portrait of your dog created and hung in the White Dog Café in Glen Mills by artist Jay McClellan.
White Dog Café | Facebook | Instagram
Dining out for the Dogs - August 16, starting at 5 pm
Locations in Glen Mills, Wayne and Havertown
Alpha Bravo Canine | Facebook | Instagram
Philadelphia, PA 19114