FYI Philly

White Dog Cafe's 4th annual Dining out for the Dogs fundraiser set for Aug. 16

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Dining out for the Dogs at White Dog Café

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- White Dog Café is prepping for its fourth annual Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser event on August 16.

The event will take place at the three suburban locations of White Dog Café; Havertown, Glen Mills and Wayne.

They will be featuring a flight of chef-inspired hot dogs. With each purchase, the money will be donated to Alpha Bravo Canine, which trains dogs for armed service veterans.

There will be an auction to have a portrait of your dog created and hung in the White Dog Café in Glen Mills by artist Jay McClellan.


White Dog Café | Facebook | Instagram

Dining out for the Dogs - August 16, starting at 5 pm
Locations in Glen Mills, Wayne and Havertown

Alpha Bravo Canine | Facebook | Instagram
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News