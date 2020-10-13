FYI Philly

White Dog Cafe opens Glen Mills location with same great food, new homage to dogs

The legendary local farm to table favorite has opened its fourth location with an extra helping of love for dogs.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
GLEN MILLS (WPVI) -- White Dog Cafe, the legendary local farm to table favorite, has opened its fourth location with an extra helping of love for dogs.

Along with the doggie décor, the walls of the bar are covered in handprinted portraits by local artist, Jay McClellan.

And there is still room for 15 more paintings so you can immortalize your dog with the proceeds from the painting are split between the artist and two local animal rescues.

There are four themed rooms inside and a giant patio that seats more than 100 diners outside. Classics like the Kennett Square Mushroom soup (with a paw print crafted from creme frache on the bottom of the bowl), the White Dog burger with housemade bacon menu and seasonal cocktails (all named for dogs, of course).

White Dog Cafe Glen Mills | Facebook
The Shoppes at Brinton Lake, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
610-822-2100
