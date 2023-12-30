1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured after being struck by car on White Horse Pike in Waterford Twp., N.J.

WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after three pedestrians were hit by a car on the White Horse Pike in Waterford Twp., New Jersey.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Norris Avenue near the Atco Motel.

One of the pedestrians who was struck has died, while the other two were flown to the hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was also taken to the hospital.

There was no word on the conditions of the people who are hospitalized.

The White Horse Pike remains closed in both directions in the area for the investigation.