Pennsylvania man drowns at Wildwood Crest days after missing swimmer recovered

The Wildwood Crest Police Department identifies the victim as 53-year-old Joel Green of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
According to authorities, officers and members of Wildwood Crest Rescue responded to the area of Syracuse Road and the beach around 4 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a drowning.
Upon arrival, officers saw another beachgoer performing CPR on the drowning victim.
Green had been pulled by the water by nearby swimmers after they noticed he was unresponsive, police said.
Police continued CPR on Green until Wildwood Crest Rescue and the City of Wildwood Fire/Water Rescue crews arrived to continue life-saving measures.
Green was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.
"The Wildwood Crest Police Department extends their deepest condolences to Mr. Green's family and friends. All bathers are reminded to swim at protected beaches while lifeguards are on duty," the police department said.
Green's death comes days after the body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill, Pa. was recovered in Wildwood Crest.
Police say Williams went missing after being out in the water with three other swimmers on May 31 in the area of Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood.
The Wildwood Police Department had responded to reports of swimmers in distress.
One swimmer made it out of the water and two others were rescued.
Williams' body was recovered Saturday.