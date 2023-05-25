New ordinance in Wildwood now prohibits alcohol on the beach and boardwalk

One ordinance prohibits the consumption, display or possession of alcohol on the beach and boardwalk. This includes all containers open or closed.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood is making some big changes when it comes to alcohol on the beach this summer.

During a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night, two ordinances involving alcohol were passed, and they go into effect in 20 days.

One prohibits the consumption, display or possession of alcohol on the beach and boardwalk. This includes all containers open or closed.

Designated bars and restaurants are exempt.

"We made it so that you should have no alcohol at all on the beach, opened, closed, in a bag, doesn't matter," said Mayor Pete Byron.

The second ordinance designates underage drinking, alcohol possession and other offenses as "breach of peace" violations.

Wildwood, along with Ocean City and Sea Isle City have changed local ordinances in part to deal with unruly younger crowds.

Some people are mixed about the new alcohol ordinance.

"My kids, my son and daughter are in their 30s, they want to go to the beach and have a few beers. Why would anyone care? As long as they're not bothering anybody, I think ppl will stop coming," said John Marcella of Albany, New York.

"People can get pretty crazy on the beach. When you're sitting out there all day drinking, people are going to cover up and hide it. That's how it's always been and how it always will be," added Bruce of Wildwood.

Mayor Byron says he wants everyone headed here this summer to be safe

"Every summer brings a different set of issues and everyone wants to know what we're doing about it," he said.

Violators of the ordinance banning alcohol on the boardwalk or beach could face fines of up to $2,000 and potentially 90 days in jail.

