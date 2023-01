The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.

The Action Cam on the scene showed smoke pouring from the roof.

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a home in Willingboro, Burlington County.

It happened on the unit block of Berkshire Lane around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross is helping the residents forced from their home.