Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 82-year-old man was attacked and carjacked outside the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania earlier this month, police say.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 as the victim was finished shopping.

According to the Abington Township Police Department, the victim was walking through the parking lot towards his truck when he was approached from behind by two male teenage suspects.

Police say one of the suspects struck the 82-year-old man in the back of his head with a hard object.

They say the suspects forced the victim to the ground and told him, "This is a hold-up. Give us all your money."

The suspects then grabbed a gift the victim had purchased for his wife and the keys to his truck.

The duo fled in the vehicle, described as a red 2008 Ford Ranger two-door pickup truck with a ladder rack in the bed and a Pennsylvania license of YVG-3700.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects on Wednesday.

The Abington Township Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the truck to contact them at (267) 536-1100 or Detective Jeff Anderson at (267) 536-1102.