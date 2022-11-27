WATCH VIDEOS

2 hospitalized, including police officer, after massive house fire in Wilmington

Witness video shows flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Sunday, November 27, 2022 2:44PM
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A police officer and another man are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Wilmington.

The house on Mary Street near Belmont Avenue caught fire at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Action News is told a man was trapped in a first floor apartment.

Elsmere police officers rushed in to help rescue him.

The man is critically injured, being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

We are working to learn the condition of the police officer.

Two people living in a second floor apartment escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

