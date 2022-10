Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire kept crews busy in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Action Cam was along the 2000 block of Market Street, where smoke and fire were showing from a building around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.

No one was hurt, but Market Street is closed between North Park Drive and Concord Avenue.