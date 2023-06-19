Vandals destroy Wilmington nonprofit's bus that's used to help kids

A construction worker caught the teenagers on camera smashing the bus. The damage is extensive. Every window is shattered.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A nonprofit in Delaware is asking for help after a group of vandals destroyed the bus it uses to transport kids around the city.

Police say the vandalism happened last Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. on South Claymont Street in Wilmington.

Neighborhood House, which services the Delaware community, says it had parked its bus at New Life Baptist Church, a few blocks away for safekeeping.

"It was heartbreaking. It just took our breath away," said Beverly Beckles, the youth development director for the nonprofit.

A construction worker caught the teenagers on camera smashing the bus. The damage is extensive. Every window is shattered, the seats are slashed, and broken glass litters the floor on the bus and the ground around it.

Neighborhood House says it primarily uses the bus to take kids on trips.

"We run trips to places like the nature center, local museums, we actually transport children to golf lessons," said Beckles. "We've been a light in this community for 90 years. I have no idea why anyone would want to damage the bus."

Investigators say one of the juveniles is in custody. As police try to identify who else is responsible, Neighborhood House is asking for help and donations.

The bus is totaled and workers are at a loss for what to do now.

"We solely depend on that bus to transport our children and it just leaves us at a complete handicap. We're preparing for our summer enrichment program. We have so many trips planned and now we're at a complete loss for how we're going to manage navigating the children," said Beckles.

Time is of the essence too. Neighborhood House has its first summer programming planned for next week, and if they can't get a new bus, the kids won't be able to go.