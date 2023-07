Three people were shot during a Fourth of July celebration in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

It happened around midnight Wednesday at 10th and Spruce Streets in Wilmington.

Police responded to the scene for reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers located three shooting victims.

The conditions of the two other victims are not known at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the gunfire and no arrests have been made.