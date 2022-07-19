Police release surveillance video of homicide in city's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in hopes of solving one of the city's more than 300 murders.
Cameras show a man wanted for questioning near the 1300 block of Windrim Avenue in the city's Logan section back on June 29.
You see him pacing back and forth holding a large duffel bag and a phone.
A few minutes later, that man is seen running from the other side of the street with a rifle in his hands.
Investigators say the victim was a 33-year-old man.
If you have any information on the crime, contact police.
