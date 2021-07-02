5 winners claim $516M Mega Millions jackpot sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Friday that the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket from the May 21 drawing has been claimed. The jackpot had an annuity value of $516 million.The names of the winners weren't released. The winners formed a trust to claim the prize, and the check was presented to their lawyers."This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick," attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement.The winners opted to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, will receive the prize of $348,600,000. The after-tax prize amount is $254,233,980.This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since 2010, officials said.The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown.