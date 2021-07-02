mega millions

5 winners claim $516M Mega Millions jackpot sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5 winners claim $516M Mega Millions jackpot

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Friday that the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket from the May 21 drawing has been claimed. The jackpot had an annuity value of $516 million.

The names of the winners weren't released. The winners formed a trust to claim the prize, and the check was presented to their lawyers.

"This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick," attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement.

RELATED: Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

The winners opted to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, will receive the prize of $348,600,000. The after-tax prize amount is $254,233,980.

This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since 2010, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniabucks countyinstagram storiesmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News