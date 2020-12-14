FYI Philly

"Winter on Broad St." illuminates Wells Fargo Center for holiday light shows

Along the path, you'll find holiday themes and activations to stimulate the senses.
By Bethany Owings
Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia brings joy and lots of lights to their open-air-lots with the first Winter on Broad Street.

Over a half-a-million lights and almost 200 larger-than-life light sculptures, some up to 40-feet-high, illuminate the Wells Fargo Center parking lots. From giant snowflakes to ornaments, Flyer's TV Host tell 6ABC "if you're looking for the perfect holiday photo, you're definitely going to get it here."

Along the laid-out path, you'll discover different holiday themes and activations to stimulate the senses. From Reindeer games like cornhole, giant Tic Tac Toe and giant Jenga to Olympic-size curling right off Broad Street.

You can also score photos-ops with Gritty, who will be dressed as Gritty Claus, and write letters to Santa at their toy workshop.

Check off some last-minute holiday shopping at their Mistletoe Marketplace, their artisan village of local venders. Scoop up exclusive merchandise specific to Winter on Broad St, such as Sixers ugly sweaters and Flyers winter beanies.

3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
Tickets run November 27 - January 2
Event opens at 5 p.m. daily
