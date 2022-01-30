Residents prepare for cleanup after winter storm in Haddonfield, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11520868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a fun-filled day in the snow across the Philadelphia region.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been a day of working mixed with fun as crews and residents have been working to clear the snow up across the region.In Haddonfield, New Jersey, residents spent time digging areas that were clobbered with snow."We got hit pretty good," said resident Jake Gale. I mean, the snow's pretty thick, and as soon as you step on it, it gets all icy. It's not the easiest snow to shovel for sure."Gale says he faced some scary conditions earlier in the day."Dangerous for sure. I couldn't get my car out this morning. I was sliding all around the street," he added.Others went about their weekend exercise routine, not letting the snow get in their way.'The gym's not quite safe for me yet with omicron, so I got to get out here and do it," said Brandon Hamilton of Haddon Township.The little ones also had some fun outdoors."It's super crowded, lots of fun, and a little chaotic too," said Alice Lehman of Haddonfield.Even the parents had a blast.It's the perfect hill because there are no trees in the way, so yeah, it works out really well," said Benjamin Lehman of Haddonfield.