The Wissahickon Transportation Center is a transit hub for bus service in Northwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major transformation is coming to Philadelphia's Wissahickon Transportation Center.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined local leaders and SEPTA officials for the ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning.

The facility is a transit hub for bus service in Northwest Philadelphia.

Officials say the new project not only greatly expands the bus station, but will improve safety and accessibility, while also adding weather protection for riders.