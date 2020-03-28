house fire

Woman, 2 kids killed in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An adult woman and two young boys were killed in a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police said.

Officials said the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Heavy smoke could be seen from the first and second floors when officials arrived.

Police said a woman, who is around 40 years old, and a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were found inside the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two boys were taken to CHOP, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

The fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Car fire spreads to 2 homes in Hunting Park
1 dead following fire in Wilmington Manor
Woman injured in house fire in Southwest Philadelphia
Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Pa. coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
4th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Philadelphia reaches deal with Temple University for hospital space
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
State-by-state rankings: COVID-19 testing
Restaurants adapt to keep business going amid oubreak
Havertown kids create shields to protect Einstein workers
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
AccuWeather: Saturday Soaker, Turning Milder Sunday Afternoon
More TOP STORIES News