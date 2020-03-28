Woman, 2 kids killed in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An adult woman and two young boys were killed in a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police said.Officials said the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Heavy smoke could be seen from the first and second floors when officials arrived.Police said a woman, who is around 40 years old, and a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were found inside the home.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two boys were taken to CHOP, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.The fire is under investigation.