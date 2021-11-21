Hotel workers in Philadelphia go on strike for better wages, safer work conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hospitality workers at Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District Hotel are on strike.They're calling it the week of "Strikesgiving".Dozens of majority Black, brown and immigrant members of Unite Here Philly Local 274 were on the picket lines on Arch Street in Center City.They say they've been hit hardest by the pandemic and want better wages, reduced workload and safer conditions.Wyndham hasn't responded yet to Action News' request for comment.