strike

Hotel workers in Philadelphia go on strike for better wages, safer work conditions

They're calling it the week of "Strikesgiving".
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hotel workers in Philadelphia go on strike for better wages, safer work conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hospitality workers at Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District Hotel are on strike.

They're calling it the week of "Strikesgiving".

Dozens of majority Black, brown and immigrant members of Unite Here Philly Local 274 were on the picket lines on Arch Street in Center City.

They say they've been hit hardest by the pandemic and want better wages, reduced workload and safer conditions.

Wyndham hasn't responded yet to Action News' request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahotelstrike
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRIKE
Deere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strike
Philly schools to remain open for in-person learning if SEPTA strikes
SEPTA releases guide for riders in case of strike | What to know
Talks continues as Philly area preps for possible SEPTA strike
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News