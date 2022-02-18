community journalist

Pa. woman creates yoga studio to ease anxiety in kids and families

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. woman creates yoga studio to ease anxiety in kids and families

RICHBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "If you asked me maybe even 10 years ago, 'What's yoga?,' I would have looked at you with a blank stare," said Michelle El Khoury.

Born and raised in Trinidad, an island in the Caribbean, El Khoury had never been exposed to the practice. In fact, after earning a PhD and working in the pharmaceutical industry, it still hadn't crossed her mind.

"And then when I was pregnant with my second child, I got into yoga," she said.

Her experience inspired her to bring yoga classes to her community. Her dream was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred conversation about anxiety among both children and adults. Thus, YOGAMAZIA was born. It started as an online service in 2020 and opened the doors to its physical space in the summer of 2021.

The second-floor studio in Richboro, Pennsylvania, offers prenatal sessions, free family yoga, and membership-based classes for children and teens.

"I saw it as a lifeline for my daughter," said Jodi Silvers from Newtown, Pennsylvania. "The kids have been through so much in the last couple of years, and they struggle with anxiety, and it teaches them coping skills."

Other parents say El Khoury helps their children find a space away from the hustle and bustle of school and siblings.

"As soon as you walk in this door, she connects with you," said Kathryn McNamara from Warminster. "And it's just like a second home."

El Khoury is hopeful that her business will continue to grow as a helpful resource in her Bucks County community.

"I think from an overall perspective, it was offering the community a chance for their kids to learn something they would be able to implement in every aspect of life," she said.

To learn more about YOGAMAZIA, visit their website.

This story is part of 6abc's partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE to put a spotlight on a diverse array of "Good Business" owners in our area. To learn more, click here.

RELATED: Camden restaurant wins prestigious James Beard Award

EMBED More News Videos

Corinne's Place has served soul food with a heart of gold for three decades. Now, they've been recognized on a national scale!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbucks countycommunity journalistbusinesssmall businessyogapregnancyfamilyblack owned businessfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ woman's mobile bridal boutique hits the road
Camden restaurant wins prestigious James Beard Award
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
Super Bowl hoagie sale supports car crash survivor and others
TOP STORIES
Officials: Former principal accused of sexually assaulting student
Police: Man stabbed aunt even after being tased; then shot by officer
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Police: Suspect sought after donation box stolen from Delco church
2 charged with holding Philly family hostage over several days
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
Show More
Suspect wanted in Center City shooting turns self in: Police
Woman hit by bullet fired at dog that was attacking child: police
Former Yeadon police chief speaks out after being fired
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Mitchell & Ness sold to 76ers co-owner, Jay-Z, Meek Mill
More TOP STORIES News