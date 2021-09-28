beer

Yuengling and Hershey bring back a Pennsylvania seasonal favorite

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is available in bottles and on draft.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Yuengling and Hershey bring back a Pa. seasonal favorite

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand, Yuengling and Hershey's are teaming up to release a chocolate porter beer for the third straight year.

The beer collaboration for the two Pennsylvania brands is available now in bottles and on draft.

The porter was originally released in 2019 as a test run in 14 states.

The beer combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with Hershey's chocolate.

"It's year three of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration and this year we're combining the return of the Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter with our favorite holiday, Halloween," Ernie Savo, senior director, global licensing, The Hershey Company, said in a press release. "Couldn't be a better time to kick off the haunted, candy-filled season and continue to celebrate this one-of-kind chocolate brew."

In addition, in October, the Scary Delicious Tour will bring the Yuengling truck to "some of the most iconic haunted Halloween destinations" in Pennsylvania. So those of legal drinking age can get a sample and a scare.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniahersheybeeralcoholchocolate
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states
This brewery lets you keep your own personalized mug behind the bar
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
Bud Light hops on the pumpkin spice flavoring trend
TOP STORIES
QB Hurts says Eagles' MNF loss to Cowboys all on him
Cowboys poke fun at Eagles coach's shirt after their MNF win
Pfizer submits data to FDA on its COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
AccuWeather: Few Gusty Thunderstorms Today
One Liberty Observation Deck now permanently closed
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Show More
Philly schools Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
'Near certainty' Delco officers shot girl after football game: DA
2021 on pace to be Philadelphia's deadliest year in decades
NJ governor race: Murphy, Ciattarelli to face off in debate tonight
Philadelphia Flower Show staying outdoors for 2022
More TOP STORIES News