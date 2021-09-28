Yuengling and Hershey bring back a Pennsylvania seasonal favorite

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand, Yuengling and Hershey's are teaming up to release a chocolate porter beer for the third straight year.The beer collaboration for the two Pennsylvania brands is available now in bottles and on draft.The porter was originally released in 2019 as a test run in 14 states.The beer combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with Hershey's chocolate."It's year three of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration and this year we're combining the return of the Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter with our favorite holiday, Halloween," Ernie Savo, senior director, global licensing, The Hershey Company, said in a press release. "Couldn't be a better time to kick off the haunted, candy-filled season and continue to celebrate this one-of-kind chocolate brew."In addition, in October, the Scary Delicious Tour will bring the Yuengling truck to "some of the most iconic haunted Halloween destinations" in Pennsylvania. So those of legal drinking age can get a sample and a scare.