Philadelphia police investigate double shooting involving 12-year-old in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting involving a 12-year-old Thursday night.

Officers say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Tasker Street in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

A 12-year-old was shot on the scene. Police say he was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is now listed in stable condition.

Another victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot twice in the upper thigh.

Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was also placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.