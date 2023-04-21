WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police investigate double shooting involving 12-year-old in Point Breeze

Officers say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Tasker Street in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, April 21, 2023 1:46AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting involving a 12-year-old Thursday night.

A 12-year-old was shot on the scene. Police say he was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is now listed in stable condition.

Another victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot twice in the upper thigh.

Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was also placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

