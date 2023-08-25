  • Watch Now
19-year-old dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023 12:10AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Police say it happened on the 300 block of Montrose Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Officials say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in his legs, torso, and head.

The victim was transported by police to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another 19-year-old was also shot and injured in this incident.

The second victim was transported by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to officials.

There is also no word yet on the the victim's identity.

