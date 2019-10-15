3 dead, including 6-year-old, in quadruple shooting in Tacony section of Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5619374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 dead, including 6-year-old, in quadruple shooting in Tacony section of Philadelphia. Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 on Oct. 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said three people have died after a quadruple shooting inside a home in the Tacony section of the city on Monday night.The shooting happened aroound 10 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hegerman Street. Witnesses called police after hearing gunshots.According to police, a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An infant, an 8-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals. The 6-month-old infant and the 8-year-old girl subsequently died.Officials said the woman suffered a graze wound to her head. She is being treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.Police believe that the woman is the mother of the children and said that she shot the baby and another child along with the man inside the house.Police Commission Christine Coulter said this is the kind of incident that is even jarring to officers."It's a tragedy that there were children involved in this," Coulter said. "It's never easy seeing a child with a gunshot wound."As police waited on search warrants to get evidence from the home, Coulter was asked whether police knew why the shooting happened."We don't," she said. "(It's) probably some sort of domestic argument."Officers spent the evening talking to neighbors, looking for surveillance video and trying to understand how this happened.Police shut down streets to clear a path to the hospital. One witness saw police carrying one of the girls to a police cruiser to get her to the emergency room."We just saw the cops frantically running around the corner," said Jason Cook of Mayfair.As for the lone survivor, the 28-year-old woman who police think shot the victims, there's no word yet on charges for her.