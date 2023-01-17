WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Part of Route 422 eastbound closed in Montgomery County after truck goes off highway

Video from Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove a dump truck with heavy front-end damage.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 9:26PM
Part of Route 422 shut down in Montgomery County
EMBED <>More Videos

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon near Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Twp.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 422 in Montgomery County was shut down heading into the evening rush after a truck crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon near Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Twp.

Officials say the truck went down an embankment around noon.

Video from Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove a dump truck with heavy front-end damage.

The eastbound lanes are shut down. Some traffic is now getting by in the westbound lanes.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW