Part of Route 422 eastbound closed in Montgomery County after truck goes off highway

Video from Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove a dump truck with heavy front-end damage.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon near Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Twp.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 422 in Montgomery County was shut down heading into the evening rush after a truck crash.

Officials say the truck went down an embankment around noon.

The eastbound lanes are shut down. Some traffic is now getting by in the westbound lanes.

One person was taken to the hospital.