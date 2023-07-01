Residents celebrate 4th of July weekend in Philadelphia with good weather, parties, more

With the weather looking good, celebrators spent Saturday out and about in Philadelphia to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Action News spoke with a few people who said the weather was amazing for the event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the weather looking good, celebrators spent Saturday out and about in Philadelphia to celebrate the Fourth of July.

A block party took place on Broad Street between Locust and Spruce streets in the afternoon. People lined through the street, engaging in different activities with friends and family.

Action News spoke with a few people who said the weather was amazing for the event.

FORECAST | AccuWeather: Tracking Downpours, Storms Sunday

"This is a blast. I can't believe it's been so much fun and I had no idea, I mean we've done other things around here but this is like a blast. It's wonderful," said Rainey Blackwell from Collingswood, New Jersey.

"The atmosphere is fun, it's so many people of different cultures. Everybody's getting along, everybody's having fun, and you have a lot of free stuff," said Dianna Durbin from Center City.

SEE ALSO | Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2023

The festivities are set to continue throughout the weekend, and fireworks are set to launch at Penn's Landing on Saturday at 8 p.m.