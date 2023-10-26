Man, woman sought in connection with 7-Eleven robbery in Burlington County

EVESHAM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who are being sought in connection with a convenience store robbery.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on East Main Street in Evesham, New Jersey on Monday night.

Investigators say the man punched an employee several times before both suspects ran from the store with multiple boxes of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1111.