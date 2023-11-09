Hundreds of AC Electric workers remain on strike; service will not be impacted

Hundreds of workers with AC Electric remain off the job, following their strike over the weekend.

AC Electric says they have a contingency plan ready and say service will not be impacted.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hundreds of workers with AC Electric remain off the job Thursday following a strike over the weekend.

About 400 workers went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials from AC Electric say the most recent contract expired on November 2 and at that time, they presented what they described as their 'best and final offer.'

But officials with the union, IBEW Local 210, say that offer is unacceptable.

Action News has learned the company suspended their benefits while they are on the picket line.

The utility says it has a contingency plan to prevent service from being impacted.