Cheese school, burger joint, beer and sweet-filled truck | FYI Philly Aug. 20 show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We visit a new spot for games and grub and Philly's first ever cheese school. Plus, a new burger joint with an old-time feel, new restaurant for Serbian fare with American flair, and places to quench your thirst with both beer and juice, and a sweet-filled truck that comes to you.

"Watershed Moment"

"Watershed Moment" is a multi-part art exhibition at the Academy of Natural Sciences featuring art and sound installations of the Schuylkill River. "The River Feeds Back" is an interactive sensory experience by artists Annea Lockwood and Liz Phillips. It includes underwater and environmental sound recordings from along 135 miles of the river. Walk along the exhibition's 1.5-mile-long urban watershed art adventure to find a sound installation along the Schuylkill River trail.

"It's lots of surprising, very detailed, beautiful water sounds," says Marina McDougall, V.P. of Experience and Engagement.

The exhibition runs through October 30th.

Academy of Natural Sciences | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 299-1000

Couple transforms historic bank into Salem County's first Brewery

Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, New Jersey, a year ago with the plans to transform the vacant building into a space the community would love and welcome. That space is now Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first brewery.

"It's a combination of the great environment and location, and the best quality beer that we can provide for everybody," says owner Michael Melniczuk.

They are currently serving at least 12 varieties of brews, seltzers and root beer. Farmer's and Bankers Brewing is open Tuesdays through Sunday. Check their website for hours.

Farmer's and Bankers Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

8 N Main St, Woodstown, NJ 08098

(856) 624-4202