Accuweather Alert: Dangerous heat impacts the Philadelphia area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10946284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Heat Health Emergency in Philadelphia is scheduled to end on Friday at 8 p.m., though it may be extended if the forecast changes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert in place for the blistering heat and humidity in Philadelphia.This marks the fifth heat wave of the summer, and while the conditions are brutal, many are doing all they can to find some relief.When temperatures reach dangerously hot levels, Jackie Weleh goes on a life-saving mission."Normally around this hot, humid time, we always give out fans to our seniors that are in need," said Jackie Weleh with ABC Men, Inc.His group, ABC Men, delivers free fans to seniors and the disabled. With temps in the 90s and the heat index over 100 degrees, he acknowledges that his work is critically needed.Over the years, volunteers have made hundreds of deliveries."We have over like 60 requests as of now. We are going to be delivering some to seniors that are waiting right now. They are home and they are hot. It is humid and they need this to help them," said Weleh.Around the city, it's a collective effort, with everyone finding ways to stay cool.Water parks are always a great option. There are cooling stations set up across the city and in partnership with the fire station.Air-conditioned buses are parked in several locations. Anyone can climb on and cool down.Accuweather says the dangerous heat and humidity will stick around through Friday."Insane, a little too hot. It feels like I am living in Miami right now," said Lindsay Graham of University City."Oh my God, it is excruciating," said Arisa from Center City."My strategy is to keep walking, keep drinking fluids and keep on moving," said Drew Washington of North Philadelphia.Many people were getting in some exercise in an attempt to beat the heat.Others have to be outside for work. It's why OSHA is advising workers to download its free heat safety app. It provides real-time temperature information and other life-saving tips.Experts say workers should be hydrating every 15 minutes. Another important reminder, in this type of heat, check on friends and neighbors.