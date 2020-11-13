Top 6: Dining spots in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week's Top 6 is in Conshohocken, where you always have a good time! Here are the top dining spots, thanks to your votes!First stop, a town staple,! With three private rooms upstairs, and comforting bar food...made me feel right at home! Ask them for the "Jessica Boyington Bomb," it's a drink they named after me! It's made with Red Bull, vodka, lemonade, and muddled berries. You can pair it with their chicken sandwich; it's easily the best sandwich I've ever eaten.With its unassuming exterior, you might drive on bybut I promise, you sure don't want to. From stuffed long hots to Maryland crab ravioli, this is Italian done right.The Mexican dining room ofmight be small, but the food packs a big punch. It's BYOB too, and weather permitting, they have a quaint outdoor space for you to enjoy some tacos.At, you can munch on New American dishes by the fire or dine in their awesome outdoor, but indoor, garage space.The BYOB,, is an endearing corner restaurant with a classic Italian menu. They even hold events too...we accidentally crashed a small wedding!is a Tuscan Italian spot with an upstairs and cozy bar area. Their ingredients are fresh and locally sourced from their very own farm! Make sure you order the black garlic cream gnocchi with pancetta, it's heavenly! They even offered me a special item that's only on the to-go menu: the chicken parm garlic knot sandwich.