At Home With Adam

At Home With Adam - Here's a recipe for a drink adults and children will like (with just a little tweak)

By
Adam's House (WPVI) -- Let's face it, whether you are a parent or not, the end of the day deserves a fresh, delicious drink (with or without alcohol). Ok, I know it is easy to grab a glass of wine, a beer, soda, or a simple mixed cocktail or mocktail, but it is also very easy to make your own fun, bright, vibrant drink with a few small steps.

I created this drink that has both an alcoholic version and a non-alcoholic version. It will satisfy everyone, even the kiddos. Since we are in spring and about to head into summer, berries are plentiful and cheap so these strawberries and raspberries can be the stasr of the glass!

STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MOCKTAILI

STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY SYRUP
INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 cup packed raspberries

  • 1 cup packed chopped strawberries

  • 3 sprigs of rosemary(optional)

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 cup sugar (can use less if you'd like or none at all. Typically it is one cup sugar to 1 cup juice. But if sweet is not your thing, or watching your intake, there is natural sweetness in the berries and you can leave the sugar out)

  • If you are only making a couple of drinks, you can cut this syrup recipe in half


    • INSTRUCTIONS:
    Place the berries, rosemary, and water in a small saucepan and cook on medium. Once it boils cook uncovered for 10 minutes.
    After the 10 minutes, strain the water and berries in a measuring cup. Make sure you press on the berries with a spoon or spatula to get every ounce of liquid out. You should end up with 1-1.5 cups of juice.
    Immediately add the sugar and stir till dissolved. Place in fridge to cool or at least 30 minutes.STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MOCKTAIL (KID FRIENDLY)

    INGREDIENTS:
  • 1/3 cup berry syrup


  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice

  • 8oz club soda or seltzer

  • Ice


    • INSTRUCTIONS:
    Find a fun glass, I use a mason jar, and dip it into some of the berry syrup or water. Then dip it into a plate with a small layer of sugar to coat the rim.

    Add the syrup, lime juice, and lime wedge into a cocktail shaker. Shake for a good 20 seconds. Tip: DO NOT put the soda or seltzer in, it will cause the shaker to erupt and spray everywhere due to the carbonation.)

    Now add the soda or seltzer to the shaker and stir.

    Pour it all into the glass with the ice and lime wedge.

    To fancy it up, you can take a slice of strawberry or lime and place on the rim of the glass. Even add a raspberry to the center of the glass.

    I take it up once more step for the kids and add a skewer of gummy bears or sour patch kids and lay it across the top.

    STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY INFUSED MARTINI

    INGREDIENTS:
  • 2 oz Vodka

  • .5 oz Grand Marnier (if not add additional Vodka)


  • 2 Tbsp strawberry/raspberry puree + 1tsp (recipe attached)

  • 1 Tbsp fresh squeeze lime juice

  • Ice

  • Sugar


    • INSTRUCTIONS:
    Take a cold martini glass and dip it into some of the berry syrup or water. Then dip it into a plate with a small layer of sugar to coat the rim.

    Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker (Vodka, Grand Marnier, 2 Tbsp. syrup (3 if you like it sweeter), lime juice, and ice). Tip: I throw the wedge of lime I squeeze into the shaker too)

    Shake for at least 30 seconds vigorously.

    Pour in the cold martini glass (without the ice or lime wedge).

    To fancy it up, you can take a slice of strawberry or lime and place on the rim of the glass. Even add a raspberry to the center of the glass.

    At Home With Adam - Fun Family Photo Wall
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy.

    At Home With Adam - His Molten Lava Cake Recipe
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy and he's sharing his projects with all of us.

    How Adam Joseph does his planks - and how you can too
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy.

    You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page. or here on the At Home With Adam webpage.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkcoronavirusinstagram storiesat home with adamcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    At Home With Adam
    Adam Joseph Designs a Photo Wall
    Adam Joseph's gooey Lava Cake
    Tips on Perfect Planks from Adam Joseph
    AT HOME WITH ADAM
    Adam Joseph's colorful bright fun rainbow birthday cake
    Adam Joseph's different kind of pizza crust
    At Home With Adam
    Adam Joseph's Favorite Garden Perennials
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
    Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    2 teen cousins shot in Logan
    Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
    Show More
    US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
    Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
    Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
    More TOP STORIES News