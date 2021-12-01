Coronavirus pandemic creates surge in liquor sales across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pandemic has created a surge in liquor sales in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says sales at the state's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores grew nearly 26.5% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Online sales soared by more than 236%, due in large part to the stores being closed in early 2020.
The liquor control board says it achieved its highest ever net income during the fiscal year, at just over $2.9 billion.
