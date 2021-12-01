Coronavirus pandemic creates surge in liquor sales across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pandemic has created a surge in liquor sales in Pennsylvania.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says sales at the state's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores grew nearly 26.5% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.Online sales soared by more than 236%, due in large part to the stores being closed in early 2020.The liquor control board says it achieved its highest ever net income during the fiscal year, at just over $2.9 billion.