alcohol

Coronavirus pandemic creates surge in liquor sales across Pennsylvania

Officials say sales at the state's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores grew nearly 26.5% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. liquor sales up during COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pandemic has created a surge in liquor sales in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says sales at the state's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores grew nearly 26.5% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Online sales soared by more than 236%, due in large part to the stores being closed in early 2020.

The liquor control board says it achieved its highest ever net income during the fiscal year, at just over $2.9 billion.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiabala cynwydpennsylvania newscoronavirusdrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALCOHOL
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Yuengling accuses Bud Light of trampling on trademark
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Gasoline and craft beers
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News