ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A serious crash in the Lehigh Valley injured three people and caused localized power outages on Wednesday night.

Allentown police say one driver hit a utility pole on the 800 block of River Drive just before 11 p.m.

That vehicle landed upside down in an embankment.

Two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately made available.