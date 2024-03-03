There is no word on what exactly led to the shooting.

2 people turn up at hospital following double shooting in Allentown, police investigating

2 people turn up at hospital following double shooting in Allentown, police investigating

2 people turn up at hospital following double shooting in Allentown, police investigating

2 people turn up at hospital following double shooting in Allentown, police investigating

2 people turn up at hospital following double shooting in Allentown, police investigating

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred overnight.

This happened in the 700 block of East Highland Street.

Investigators say they arrived to find a large crowd dispersing, and 17 bullets littering the scene.

Two people who had been shot turned up at a hospital a short time later.

Their conditions are not known.

There is no word on what exactly led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been found.