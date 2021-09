The floor-to-ceiling bar at Ancient Spirits & Grille

Newly opened Ancient Spirits & Grille is a new concept in dining on the Philly food scene.Inspired by the ancient practice of 'Ayurveda', the goal is to keep mind and body in balance.Co-owners Syam Namballa and Mahi Reddy are practitioners in their personal lives, and wanted to introduce the holistic concept in their restaurant.The menu is billed as European-herbal fusion, and owners say their spot is 'the first herbal cocktail lounge in America'.1726 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-478-8777