violence

Anti-violence groups in Philadelphia asking for funding to help curb gun violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Anti-violence groups in Philly asking for funding to help curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anti-violence groups in Philadelphia are hoping to be one of the solutions to curb the violence plaguing the city.

"It's crazy, this is supposed to be the city of love, this is supposed to be brotherly love, there's no love," said April Withers of Logan.

"It makes you sick, every day it's something new," said Julius Lindsay from North Philadelphia.

To combat the growing violence, anti-violence groups in the city have asked Mayor Jim Kenney for funding. Kenney has proposed a $5.2 billion fiscal year budget for 2022, proposing $19 million more in spending for anti-violence programs, in addition to federal funding.

SEE ALSO: Officials, community members lead call to action to end gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

Families who've lost loved ones to gun violence came together in West Philadelphia Friday in search of answers to put an end to it.



"They need all the funding honestly because it's like unacceptable at this point," said Ty from North Philadelphia.

Nomo Foundation in North Philadelphia has requested $1.5 million over the next five years to service the city's youth.

"A lot of our young people, family members have dealt with trauma in the city of Philadelphia, whether that's being a victim, or a bystander or someone just observed the violence," said Luqman Abdullah, Nomo Foundation facility administrator. "So these young people need supportive services."

On Monday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will join City Council in the first hearing to talk about the mayor's proposed budget. Funding for anti-violence groups is something he says he will be fighting for.

"How we are investing and supporting our young people, supporting those boots on the ground organizations that are out there helping our young people," said Johnson.

City Council has until June 30 to approve the mayor's budget. The new budget goes into effect July 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimephiladelphia city councilviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIOLENCE
City hopes children's summer programs help reduce violence
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Philadelphia mother grieving after son killed on porch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor to make 'major announcement' on easing COVID restrictions
AccuWeather: Mild start to the week, unsettled at times
Suspect stabs brother, another man; grandmother found dead inside home
American Idol recap: Disney Night magic
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
Overturned home run call, bullpen issues cap day to forget for Philadelphia Phillies in dramatic loss to New York Mets
Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware
Show More
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
Activists rally across tri-state area to stop Asian hate
2 gunmen open fire on 3 people inside SUV in Nicetown
Philly pediatricians replace basketball nets at city playgrounds
More TOP STORIES News