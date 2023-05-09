Delaware police identify man killed in shooting involving 14-year-old girl

The victim has since been identified as Antwine Potts.

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- Wilmington police have identified the victim who was killed in a double shooting that involved a 14-year-old girl on Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West 3rd Street.

At the scene, police located a 47-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The victim has since been identified as Antwine Potts.

A 14-year-old girl was also found at the scene suffering gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made and officials have not stated what led up to the shooting.

Police have also not stated if there is any connection between the teenager and Potts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646.